Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.31.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $122.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.