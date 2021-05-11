J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.270-9.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.27-9.51 EPS.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

