J Daniel Plants Sells 275,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CALX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 703,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 306.57 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

