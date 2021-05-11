Isoray (ISR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Isoray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, analysts expect Isoray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.77.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

