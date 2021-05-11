iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

