iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

