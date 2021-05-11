iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,119,000.

IJS stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.81. 3,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

