iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. 1,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,350. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

