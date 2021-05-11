iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Raised by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

