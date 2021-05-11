iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

