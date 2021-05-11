iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Stake Reduced by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

