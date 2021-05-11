iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Raised by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,541,000 after buying an additional 572,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 155,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.