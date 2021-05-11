iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

