iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Reduced by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 7,958,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

