Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

