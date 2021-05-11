Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 12,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,610. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

