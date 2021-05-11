Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 32,001 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,030.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.