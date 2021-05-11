Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 9,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.