Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

