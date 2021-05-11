Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 378,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.