Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,291 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 143,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.