Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.