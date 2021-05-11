IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $85,485,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.