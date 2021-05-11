INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Buys $21,115.64 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 49,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.