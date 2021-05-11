INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 17,152 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.