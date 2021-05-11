Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 53,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 3,817 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

