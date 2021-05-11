Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,878% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

AVNT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

