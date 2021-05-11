Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,878% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.
AVNT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
