Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

5/10/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna’s sharp focus on innovation and technology development along with program launches is likely to boost its prospects. The firm’s efforts to enhance its portfolio of e-powertrain products and develop advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology position it well. Strategic alliances with Fisker, LG Electronics and Waymo are set to drive Magna. Healthy balance sheet and investor friendly moves instill optimism. However, high R&D expenses, engineering and other costs related to ADAS programs are likely to dent margins. Soaring commodity costs and unfavorable forex translations are also likely to play spoilsports. Moreover, the firm expects to witness short-term hiccups amid the global chip shortage. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

4/23/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

4/15/2021 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/31/2021 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

