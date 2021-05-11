Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM):

5/5/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,286. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,340,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

