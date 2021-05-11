Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP):

5/4/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

4/21/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

MMP stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

