Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

5/7/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gilead reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2021 as earnings and sales missed estimates due to a decline in legacy HIV sales as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Loss of exclusivity for Atripla and Truvada impacted sales. This was partially offset by incremental sales of Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further impact HCV treatment initiations and HIV new starts and switches. Nevertheless, Gilead’s efforts to boost and diversify the oncology segment is positive. The CAR T cell therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, is also gaining traction. Incremental sales of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19 also boosted the top line and the trend should continue as the pandemic gains traction in emerging countries. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

5/3/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/26/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

