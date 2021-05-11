Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

GTO opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

