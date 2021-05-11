Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

XSLV opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

