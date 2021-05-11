Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 570.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 507.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £17,411.49 ($22,748.22).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

