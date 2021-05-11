Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,747. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

