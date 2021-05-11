Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 974,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,768 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,039. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

