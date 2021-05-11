Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IVC stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

