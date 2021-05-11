Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $838.77. 6,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,274. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $799.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.13 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

