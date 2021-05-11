Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 29,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $834.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $799.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

