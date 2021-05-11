Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,618.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

