Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

