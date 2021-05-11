Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

