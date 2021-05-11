Intrua Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.