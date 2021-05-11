Intrua Financial LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 301.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

