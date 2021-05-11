Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

