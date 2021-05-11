Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 814,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

