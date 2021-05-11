Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISNPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

