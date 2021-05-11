Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 295,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

