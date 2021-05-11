International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 78,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

