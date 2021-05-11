International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in International Paper were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

